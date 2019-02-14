Horoscopes | February 15, 2019

Birthdays: Amber Riley, 33; Matt Groening, 65; Melissa Manchester, 68; Jane Seymour, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Share your thoughts and opinions with someone you share personal plans with, and you will come up with solutions that will allow you both to get a little of what you want moving forward. Team effort is favored.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do something nice for someone, and you will get something very special in return. Life is about give-and-take and using what’s available, along with your skills, to make your community a better place.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look at your options and take a leap forward. Recognizing how to use what you have and making the most out of what you’ve got will pay off.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your thoughts and feelings to come up with a plan that will enhance your life personally or professionally. Be creative and offer suggestions that are forward-thinking and easy to incorporate into your daily routine.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at your own life and make adjustments that will improve your situation. It’s important to move with the times and to accept the inevitable if you want to make progress.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in something you believe in, and you will bring about positive change. Your insight and ability to get things done will make others take note and recognize your value.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems at home should be handled with care. You may not agree with someone, but you cannot interfere if you want to keep the peace.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Live life your way. Incorporate travel, socializing and sharing with people who fuel your imagination.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep a close watch on anyone who promises too much or tends to exaggerate. Choose to do something that will improve your health and help build strength and stamina.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Move things around and clear a space suitable for a project you want to pursue. You’ll feel good about the changes you make.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You have to do for yourself if you want to get ahead. Concentrate on what you do best, and it will pay off.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Excess is the enemy. If you want to get ahead and avoid having problems at work or at home, you have to walk away from temptation, live within your means and avoid situations that can make you look bad.