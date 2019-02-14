Kingman’s only daily newspaper hosted the first-ever Readers’ Choice Awards celebration with the recipients

The community has spoken. Over 30,000 votes tallied, 1,370 people voted and 1,013 businesses nominated. The end result, 133 winners.

The Kingman Daily Miner hosted the Best of 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards party Wednesday night at the Grand Events Center. This is the sixth year the publication awarded the readers’ favorites.

Businesses from all over the community joined the festivities to celebrate together.

Jamila Khalil, The Daily Miner advertising manager, said the process to get everything ready for the readers’ choice awards started in October.

“There’s a lot of planning,” Khalil said.

The advertising department starts in October, in November readers nominate businesses, come December people vote for their favorites and then the votes are tallied.

“I was really pleased and happy to see many people in the community celebrate each other,” Kahlil said.

Mayor Jen Miles attended the festivities to congratulate local businesses on its accomplishments.

This is the first year the advertising department hosted an awards party, but there’s more to come in the future.

The advertising department was “really pleased” with the turnout. Next year they plan to add more opportunities for mingling.

“It’s not the Miner. It’s the community telling them that they’re the best,” Kahlil said.

Michal “Sparky” Knowlton, a Daily Miner inside sales representative, doesn’t always get to see his customers when he sells them ads.

“I don’t get to see my customers all the time,” he said. “And this is a great opportunity to put a face to a name and shake some hands.”

He did see some of the customers he talks to on the phone and emails like Star Nursery, A-2-Z Roofing & Sliding Co. and Kingman Cinemas.

Lauren Van Schijndel and Melissa Betts, Daily Miner account executives, go out every day to sell ads to businesses, and last night they celebrated those who work hard in the community.

“We needed to celebrate everyone more than what we had in past,” Van Schijndel said. “It’s a big deal that all these people from the Kingman area take the time to vote for all these businesses.”

Betts said the celebration is a great start to the future of the readers’ choice awards in town, and it’s going to get bigger and better.

Businesses that attended the festivities included Frozen Yogurt Island, Cerbat Lanes, Oasis Day Spa, The Farmhouse, The Sundowner Saloon and many others.

Victoria’s Sugar Shack, a first-time winner, said it was very flattering that everyone appreciates the business and the staff loves the people that come in and support them.

Cecelia Clouser with KRMC Hospice Home Health said it was an honor to receive the award.