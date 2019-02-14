KUSD teachers express concerns for proposed Palo Christi bond

KINGMAN – Teachers expressed their concerns about what the board has been discussing on the reopening of Palo Christi and the proposed bond.

David Rice, Lee Williams High School teacher, and Brent Potter, I-CARE coordinator/guidance counselor at the Positive Alternative Campus, spoke to the board during its Tuesday meeting.

Potter asked the board to consider that the turnover rate in KUSD staff remains at crisis levels.

“Please consider utilizing capital to fund people and not buildings,” Potter said.

He also suggested to the board that rezoning and utilizing square footage within the current buildings should solve the overcrowding issue instead of refurbishing Palo Christi. Potter also suggested the board consider talking to other KUSD stakeholders to solve the problems.

Rice followed what Potter had to say about rezoning and using KUSD buildings to solve the overcrowded schools issue without reopening Palo Christi.

“Selling off Palo Christi to a buyer avoids many possible controversies surrounding the need to put a bond before the public,” Rice said.

Rice proposed a question to the audience, asking if this is the best way to go about using the district's “literal” and “political” capital.

The district is thinking of asking the community for a “TBD million dollar bond” in 2019 or 2020 to rebuild Palo Christi as a preschool and professional development center, or as an elementary school and for other district facility needs.

Refurbishing Palo Christi is expected to cost over $16 million.