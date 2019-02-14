Obituary | Michael Craig Trent

August 6, 1962 – January 19, 2019

Michael C. Trent, the beloved son of Marcia Trent and his late father, Retired Chief Master Sergeant Bobby Trent, died on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Michael passed while doing what he loved, bow hunting in the mountainous terrain near the Kabba Wash.

Michael had been an Arizona resident for about 37 years living in Tucson and outside Tombstone before making his home at Mountain View Ranch outside Kingman. He was a modern-day outdoorsman who loved God first, his family, dear friends, country music, hunting, boating, and was a staunch supporter of the Second Amendment. His love for life made everyone he met want to know him even more.

Michael’s passion for the outdoors started very young. At 10 he declared he wanted to be a forest ranger. That love for the outdoors never left him. In fact, he spent approximately 10 years working for the Forestry Service, Fish and Wildlife Department, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. He went on to devote another 26 years with Bureau of Land Management before retiring as the district fire management officer. Michael’s work ethic was second to none. Safety for his firefighters’ lives was always of paramount importance. But he also elevated their lives by helping them realize their full potential.

Michael was a loving and loyal man, who was endlessly devoted to his wife, Jerri Lynn Trent. Michael also loved and is survived by his sisters; Debbie Montellano and Cindy Trent, brother; David Trent, daughter; Jandi Kulaga, brother-in-law; Monty Montellano, sister-in-law; Courtnay Trent, son-in-law; Greg Hughes, as well as several caring nieces and a nephew. All of us were blessed to know his devotions and caring ways.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17 at the Grand Event Center, 515 E. Beale St., Kingman, Arizona. A reception is to follow at 4:30 PM at the same venue.