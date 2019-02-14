Tutors needed to help improve reading skills

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Literacy Program, a volunteer-advocacy group that promotes literacy skills for all ages, is asking for your help.

Volunteers are needed to help students improve reading skills, prepare for the GED and other testing, and help English Language Learners expand their communication skills (all ages welcome).

Free tutor orientation and guidance is provided.

When this short briefing session is completed, the tutor chooses a student to help, and the tutor and student decide on the day and time that is best for them to meet. A minimum one hour per week is needed.

Tutor sessions occur during open hours at the Mohave County Public Library-Kingman, or at other facilities at the convenience of both parties.

All materials for guidance and tutor sessions are supplied at no charge to either the tutor or the student.

No previous teaching experience is required, just interest, patience, and your desire to help others will help make you a part of the winning KALP tutor team.

KALP hopes you will volunteer for a rewarding and important opportunity to help others have greater success in their lives. For more information, please call Chris Meisenheimer at 928-757-4616.

- Information provided by Kingman Area Literacy Program.