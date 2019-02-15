Pima County jail inmate dies after altercation with officer

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says a jail inmate has died after an altercation with a corrections officer.

The department identified the inmate Friday as 53-year-old David Ray Maxwell.

According to officials, Maxwell died Thursday from injuries stemming from a "use-of-force encounter" despite life-saving measures being administered. No other details about the incident were released.

The jail officer, Jason Hubert, has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation. Hubert was not injured.

He has been with the department since 2007.

Corrections officers have "limited force options available to them," according to departmental policy.

Those options include hard and soft empty hand control techniques, pain compliance techniques and pepper spray.

Pima County medical examiner's officials are awaiting toxicology tests to determine a cause of death.