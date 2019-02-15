Teens found with ecstasy near White Cliffs Middle School

KINGMAN – Authorities say two 17-year-old boys were arrested for a sundry of drug offenses late in the evening Wednesday, Feb. 13 near White Cliffs Middle School.

Kingman Police Department reported it responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 3500 block of Prospector Street at about 10:50 p.m. Officers immediately smelled burning marijuana when they arrived on scene.

The driver allegedly had marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on felony possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, and was released to a guardian.

In its report, KPD said the passenger possessed ecstasy, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 17-year-old passenger also had a felony warrant for a previous narcotics offense and was reported as a runaway/missing person.

The passenger was booked into Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department.