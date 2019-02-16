Community View | Beware of wolves in sheep's clothing

I have used The Daily Miner and social media for over a decade to stay plugged into local Mohave County news, especially political issues. In recent months, I have watched this recall effort on Travis Lingenfelter slowly unfold.

Some things never change and sadly, with no malice or hate, I regrettably must weigh in on an antagonist that continues to bring chaos and disorder to our local governments and communities. This antagonist is always hiding behind a false benevolent cover of justice for the people or being the voice of the people.

In this instance, the antagonist has a name. Steve Robinson.

I have known Robinson for decades, and it is my opinion – and supported by public information – the man is no less than nefarious. I have watched as Robinson has exhibited all the characteristics of a double agent and a pay-for-play political mercenary. I have been personally double-crossed by Robinson and have seen dozens of other suffer the same at Robinson’s hands.

It would appear to me Robinson has a need to always be in the limelight, and there is no one in civilian life or in elected governmental positions that Robinson will not go after to draw attention to himself, nefarious or not. Let us not forget that Robinson has been cast out and removed from his directorship position in the Mohave County Republican Central Committee twice, and by hook or by crook, has found his way back into the same position by crafty manipulation of the proxy vote process.

I have to ask myself: Why has he emerged as the leader of the opposition group to Travis Lingenfelter and his highly respected status and position on the Kingman City Council? Are Robinson’s motives benevolent or pay-for-play?

My personal belief and opinion is one of grave distrust of Robinson. I could list dozens of reason from his thick criminal public record, but just let it suffice to say that although I may not always agree with every decision made by Vice Mayor Lingenfelter, his efforts for the Mohave County and Kingman community are genuine and sincere and have never been self-serving.

These allegations of being a bully are very similar to the left-sided view of the POTUS, Donald Trump. Just more political lies and treachery.

It has been unfortunate the confusion over an accurate recall tally has caused, but I think precedent settings and legal rulings weigh on the side of the highest number of petition signatures that must be submitted by Feb. 25.

It is a senseless and self-defeating (expensive) proposition to recall Lingenfelter for aggressively seeking improvement and stability in the city government and for the people of Kingman.

I do not blame Lingenfelter one iota for seeking a restraining order agaisnt Robinson to stop the felonious, libelous and slanderous attacks on his persona on the City Council, and also his personal financial business interests in our community.

If a guy from Golden Valley can organize a recall of a Kingman official, then a guy from Golden Valley also has a right to comment.