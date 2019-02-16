Horoscopes | Feb. 17, 2019

Birthdays: The Weeknd, 29; Elizabeth Olsen, 30; Mahershala Ali, 45; Ice-T, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Listen to what’s being said or offered and dissect the information carefully. You’ll come up with a plan that will allow you the freedom to do as you please.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What you get out of life is what you put in and take out. Stand up, be counted and make your ideas and plans known.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will exaggerate the truth or upset you with information that can damage your relationship with someone you care about. Be direct, and put an end to anyone trying to meddle in your personal affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Just do what comes naturally. Put your plans in motion and say what’s on your mind, and you will get your way.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Follow your heart. Attend a lecture or trade show, or touch base with someone who can offer you sound advice regarding how best to move forward.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make plans to do something with someone you love. You can build a closer relationship by being willing to share and to try new things.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may not get approval from everyone influenced by the decisions you make, but you do have to be able to live the way you want. Make suggestions and offer incentives.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will benefit from a change of pace, location and people. Delve into something that will expand your mind and interests, and take the time to share what you discover with someone you love.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Exaggeration will lead to trouble. Inner growth will transpire if you are true to your word and to yourself.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put more effort into building solid relationships with those you love. Changes at home will encourage you to spend more time nurturing what you’ve worked so hard to acquire.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A change will do you good and help you recognize what you really want out of life and important relationships. Don’t be afraid to share your thoughts.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Care more about what you can do for others; you will get plenty in return. Being open about your feelings will help you earn respect and honesty.