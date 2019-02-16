KUSD board votes to hear about Palo Christi bond proposal

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District is looking to reopen Palo Christi but before they do, they are considering asking the public for a “TBD million dollar bond.”

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, KUSD Superintendent Roger Jacks recommended to the board for the company Stifel, an investment company, to come and present during the March 5 board meeting about the start up process for the bond.

“To give the board more knowledge whether they want to do the bond or not,” Jacks said.

The district is also recommending to the board for a political consulting company to come and present to them on how to do the bond process politically.

Board member Bruce Ricca made a motion to move forward with having the two companies to present to the board.

“We need all the information that we can possibly get before we make a move,” Ricca said.

Carole Young, board vice president said she would like to see a report on the asbestos issue before moving forward.

The board approved to have the companies present to the board on a 4-1 vote.

Jen Shumway disapproved moving forward with Palo Christi because of the restrictions it has being a historic building and took into consideration the concerns the two teachers expressed to the board.

“We are a school district in Arizona, we have to be thinking more frugally,” she said.