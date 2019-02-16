Meals on Wheels volunteer celebrated for her efforts

KINGMAN – Volunteers do what they do because they enjoy offering their time to help others.

Kathleen Caruso celebrated 10 years of volunteering as a bus driver for Meals on Wheels alongside friends Friday and received a jacket with her name.

“There’s no big deal about volunteering,” she said. “Everyone needs help sometimes.”

Caruso said she is a Girl Scout and has had a lot of years volunteering. Through the Meals on Wheels program she has met a lot of people and people who are able to benefit from the program.

Caruso has volunteered at the Powerhouse, Mohave Museum of History and Arts and at the Kathryn Heidenreich Center, but isn’t ready to stop offering help to others.

“Oh yeah, I’m not done,” she said.