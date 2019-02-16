Obituary | Helma Helen Williams

Helma Helen Williams passed away Jan. 30, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born in Mohall, North Dakota on Aug. 11, 1927 to Vern and Izetta Hunt. She was one of four children born to the Hunts.

Helma married Chester Gale Williams May 27, 1946 in Lamar, Missouri and they were together for 49 years. She and Chester had four children; Stephen Williams, Phyllis Gale, Deborah Millette, all from Kingman, and Timothy Williams from Escondido, California.

Helma moved to Kingman five years ago from La Quinta, California and lived with family at Wild Canyon Ranch. She enjoyed spending time in the garden and loved watching for wild animals on the property. Her favorite past time was having her family around and visiting with them.

Helma is survived by her four children, her brother; Harry, eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her one great-great-grandchild. Helma was the matriarch of the Williams family and will be greatly missed by her loved ones. We love you Mom!

Celebration of Life will be held later this year.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

