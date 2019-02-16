Obituary | Lee A. Fisher

Our Beloved father, grandfather and friend left us way too soon.

Lee A. Fisher was a very well-respected member of the Kingman and Golden Valley communities. Lee had been employed at Kingman Auto for 33 years. He passed away in his Golden Valley home on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife; Rose A Fisher, two brothers; Les and Larry Fisher. He is survived by his two daughters; Anna Banta and Linda Mark, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, all of Kingman.

There will be no services are Lee’s request.