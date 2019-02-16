Prep Basketball: Lady Bulldogs trio honored by 3A West Region

KINGMAN – Following a season in which the Kingman High School girls basketball team won a 3A West Region crown and advanced to the second round of the 3A State Championship, three Lady Bulldogs garnered postseason accolades.

Sukwana Quasula led the way as the 3A West Region Player of the Year, while Kearra Tauta was named Offensive Player of the Year.

Quasula and Tauta were also named to the all-region first team along with Kingman Academy’s Ashlee Steed.

Kingman’s Payton Chamberlain and Academy’s Emily McCracken were selected to the all-region second team, while first-year Lady Bulldogs coach Kevin Hubbard was honored as Coach of the Year.

The Lady Vols had a pair of 4A Grand Canyon Region honorees in Hayle Davis (all-region first team) and Kaylee Bond (honorable mention).

Meanwhile, the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team picked up some postseason accolades after winning the 4A Grand Canyon Region title and finishing 14-4 overall.

A.J. Herrera was all-region first team, while Aaron Santos and Kade Juelfs were named to the second team.

In the 3A West Region, Kingman Academy’s Tyler Chinyere was named Defensive Player of the Year in addition to being named to the all-region first team.

Classmate Nate Perea also garnered first-team honors, while Kingman’s Jacob Martel was selected to the second team.

Honorable mention selections included Academy’s Aden Dunton and Stevie Wusstig along with Kingman’s Jamal Cash and Matt Ruggles.

On a side note, five of the six area teams advanced to the postseason for the second straight year.