Rants and Raves | Feb. 17, 2019

Anti-abortion bills: What a surprise that the party of "limited government" is so willing to impose the will of the few on women everywhere on this issue. NO ONE should have the right to intercede in such a personal decision for another.

NACFD and KFD: NACFD claims KFD approached them. KFD chief says NACFD approached them. Who was lying then, and who is lying now?

Passing of Dick Nolting: Kay, my deepest sympathy in the loss of your very nice brother, Dick. Thoughts and prayers coming your way. From: Linda Smith Athens

EPA is going to let more mercury be emitted: Anything to enrich Trump’s friends, right?

Letter | Ducey should be recalled because of Arizona’s taxes: Ducey is doing what all Republicans do, tax the poor, working class to death. Maybe you should have voted Democrat. The rich could have paid their fair share, and the working class would get a break.

Killed her in the Bad Lands: Again, I want to thank you for a lesson in local history. Keep it up.

Letter | Ducey should be recalled because of Arizona’s taxes: I’m in! I for one will sign a recall petition and gather signatures. Ducey is NOT looking out for Arizona taxpayers.

Carl Cooper must go: After agreeing that 1,305 was number of signatures required then changing to 1,946 after emails from Lingenfelter, Cooper shows twisting of the truth in favor of Vice Mayor. Deny new contracts; put month to month until a new attorney is hired.

School vouchers to be decided by voters: Thank you. Why should the public pay for wealthy kids to go to private schools? The rich can pay their own way. If the money went to the kids who need help I would have no problem. Vote!

KMS taking steps beyond its ‘F’ grade: In defense of KMS parents not attending the meeting. I received a postcard with the day and time late afternoon the day of the meeting. How many received this information after the meeting had started or even the next day.

Ducey and taxes for education: Teachers deserve every penny they get. Teachers are responsible for educationg children. They put up with attitudes from some students as well as parents, and never thanked. Maybe you should sit in a classroom and see for yourself.

Patriot Movement decries ‘fake news’ talks border problems: Seems like the churches who harbor these immigrants should be ostracized by the Patriot Movement. What would Jesus do?

KUSD teachers express concerns: Comparing wages here to wages elsewhere is a slippery slope without also comparing the cost of living, housing and quality of life. We all make choices about where we will live and those choices require compromise

Legislation fixes problems with Arizona opioid problem: We’re going to fix the opioid problem with legislation? Tell that to the people who are still going to get opioids for people who can’t control their appetite for the drug.