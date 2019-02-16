Snowfall forecast for Kingman, parts of Arizona high country

FLAGSTAFF (AP) – Parts of Arizona's high country are expected to receive heavy snowfall over the next few days as a cold storm with low snow levels crosses the region.

The National Weather Service says there is a chance of snow in Kingman throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. The total snow accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.

This chance of snow will last through Monday morning.

Flagstaff Sunday and Monday will receive up to 15 inches of snow, Payson up to 12 inches and Show Low and Prescott up to 10 inches.

Significant snow levels are anticipated at elevations above 4,000 feet and light snowfall as low as 3,000 feet.

Forecasters also say they have "increasing confidence for another major winter storm Thursday and Friday."