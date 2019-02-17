Accused Walleck Ranch Park shooter declines plea offer

KINGMAN – Timothy Joseph Bell, 20, who is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in March’s Walleck Ranch Park shooting, has declined acceptance of a plea agreement offered by the state.

Bell was arrested after law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. Bell and another suspect, 16-year-old Angel Miguel Bravo, were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road.

The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Judge Derek Carlisle set a trial date of May 6 in Bell’s case. Counsels on the case said they expect the trial to take about three days.