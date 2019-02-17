The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
10:41 PM Sun, Feb. 17th
Weather  32.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Accused Walleck Ranch Park shooter declines plea offer

Timothy Joseph Bell

Timothy Joseph Bell

mugshot photo

By Travis Rains

  • Originally Published: February 17, 2019 7:26 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Timothy Joseph Bell, 20, who is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in March’s Walleck Ranch Park shooting, has declined acceptance of a plea agreement offered by the state.

    Bell was arrested after law enforcement responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. Bell and another suspect, 16-year-old Angel Miguel Bravo, were arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road.

    The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    Judge Derek Carlisle set a trial date of May 6 in Bell’s case. Counsels on the case said they expect the trial to take about three days.

    More like this story