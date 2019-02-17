Horoscopes | Feb. 18, 2019

Birthdays: Molly Ringwald, 51; Matt Dillon, 55; John Travolta, 65; Yoko Ono, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you act on an assumption, you will have regrets. Getting along and seeing the positive in whatever situation you face will be liberating.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a unique contribution to change someone’s life. Love, romance and personal improvements will bring you joy and set you on a path that will add to your security.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t trust what someone tells you; believe in yourself, what you know to be factual and what you are capable of doing. It’s OK to think big, but when it comes to putting your plans in motion, practicality should be enforced.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination, surprise someone you love and focus on what’s important to you. Partnerships deserve more attention, and discussing your intentions and plans will bring you closer to the person you want to spend time with most.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change begins when you’ve mastered your skills and you have the confidence to use them in your own special way. Don’t ponder over what to do next.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Do something that will turn your dream into a reality. Look inward and strive for personal growth and obtaining the knowledge required to be successful.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look beyond your situation and consider how best to maintain balance and peace in your life and still be able to achieve your goals. Reflect on what’s happened in the past, and avoid making the same mistakes.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination and originality. Don’t let emotions alter the choices you make.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Understanding what others want and are willing to do will help you direct your energy wisely. Recognize who is truthful.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to show emotions and to tell someone how you feel. Speak up; you will be able to bring about a change that will make your life better.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep busy and accomplish as much as possible. Pull in the people you know can do a good job without supervision.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Being fair and nonjudgmental will lead to greater recognition and opportunities. Networking will pay off.