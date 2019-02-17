Licenses and Permits | Feb. 18, 2019

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 8:
Cool Pro: 4335 N. Stardust Road, Kingman; HVAC replacements.
Clear Circuit Electric: 1415 Commercial St., Mohave Valley; electrical for lift station.
Ambient Edge: 897 S. Verde Road, Golden Valley; HVAC replace 3 ton split heat pump with heat strips.
Red Lake Ventures: 5310 E. Calle Marquez, Kingman; demo mobile home.
Mariah Weyer: 7280 S. Mountain View Road, Mohave Valley; electric upgrade from 100 amp to 200 amp.
RLB Electric: Lake Havasu City; 200 amp temporary electrical panel.
Ambient Edge: 7751 E. Oxbow Drive, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton heat pump with heat strips.
Barkhurst Electric: Dolan Springs; 200 amp service, sub panel.
Juan Hernandez: Kingman; electric to well.
Merle Lupo: Topock; add electric to garage.
Devault Electric: 4165 N. Irving St., Kingman; electric upgrade 200 amp.
North Side Electric: Meadview; electrical upgrade 200 amp.
The City of Kingman issue the following building permits for the week ending Feb. 7:
MIO Specialty Contractors: 3152 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; new commercial building; $5,482.
Patrick Klingel: 4240 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; commercial demolition; zero dollars.
Steven Mirowski: 2025 Comanche Drive, Kingman; $25.
Dennis Owens: 4942 Christy Drive, Kingman; awnings; $229.
Mohave Shadez: 3403 Isador Ave., Kingman; awnings; $147.
Interstate Carport Corp: 3251 Southern Vista Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $645.
Blue Marlin Electric: 2221 Lucille Ave., Kingman; electric; zero dollars.
J&J Plumbing: 4749 Scotty Drive, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.
Angle Homes: 3323 Amanda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,144.
H&H Development: 3925 N. Evans St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,292.
Cantrell Development: 1957 Alan Ladd Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,044.
Cantrell Development: 3805 Laguna Lane, Kingman; new SFR; $4,529.
Advantage Pool: 2150 Ridgeview Road, Kingman; pool; $895.
Advantage Pool: 2436 Acoma Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,028.
Mike Christian: 2251 Kingman Ave., Kingman; remodel; $183.
Big Red Construction: 4018 Redhill Drive, Kingman; retaining wall; $299.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Feb. 15:
All American Handyman: 4350 N. Lomita St., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Mailboxes Net: 3900 Stockton Hill Road Ste. B, Kingman; mailbox rental and shipping.
Jennifer Lyn Photography: 3283 Karen Ave., Kingman; photography.
Smooth Stems by Debbi Millison: 1711 Stockton Hill Road Ste. A, Kingman; beauty shop.
Sonora Quest Laboratories: 2505 Hualapai Mountain Road Ste. A, Kingman; outpatient clinic.
BLOOM Hair & Beauty: 715 Main St. Ste. B, Kingman; beauty shop.
Mohave Mental Health Clinic: 1743 Sycamore Ave., Kingman; health care.
America’s Choice Construction: 6255 Shenandoah Ave., Las Vegas; general contractor.
Yosemite Welding: 647 Galaxy Way, Modesto, California; welding repair services.
Mastercorp Commercial Services: 3505 N. Main St., Crossville, Tennessee; cleaning services.
Smiles Dunn Right: 3535 N. Stockton Hill Road Ste. D, Kingman; frozen yogurt shop.
Tim’s Home Improvements: 3852 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
A-1 Lock: 3955 Heather Ave., Kingman; locksmith.
Wood Workz: 3382 N. Diamond, Kingman; retail trade.
Music Mountain Consulting Service: 3740 Richie Drive, Kingman; educational services.
EagleCrest Southwest: 9259 W. Caron Circle, Peoria; contractor.
Lam Building Design: 509 48th St., Ste. 101, Tempe; contractor.
Swinetime BBQ Catering: 3061 Dafne Ave., Kingman; food services.
Ninyo & Moore Geotechnical: 3202 E. Harbour Drive, Phoenix; consultant.
Trinity Woodworks: 2620 Temple Heights Drive, Oceanside, California; cabinet sales and design.
Cobra Concrete: 2525 W. Lodge Drive, Phoenix; contractor.
D&S Welding: 4165 N. Bond St., Kingman; welding and steel sales.
Purple Cactus: 3280 Stockton Hill Road Ste. A, Kingman; electronics and home theater systems.
Contemporary Flooring: 1745 W. Deer Valley Road No. 102, Phoenix; floor installs.
Cerbat Excavation: 2540 Wickieup Ave., Kingman; contractor.
NW Arizona Biohazard Services: 10213 S. Harbor Ave., Mohave Valley; bio hazard removal.
3J’s Plus One Electric: 3829 E. Carson Road, Phoenix; contractor.
Eagle Valley Construction: Chandler, Arizona; construction.
MWE Cellular: 3990 Stockton Hill Road Ste. E, Kingman; wireless communications provider.
Sweetheart Goat Soap: 2136 S. Dragoon Road, Golden Valley; soap company.
