Mohave 911 | Feb. 18, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Feb. 15:

Dangerous drugs, search warrant

The Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team conducted two dangerous drug search warrants in Kingman toward the end of January and the beginning of February.

On Jan. 25, MAGNET conducted a search warrant at 2725 Colorado Ave. after having received several complaints about drugs being sold from that location. Five drug-related arrested were made in connection with personal usage, but no evidence was found that drugs were being sold. Personal-use drugs found were methamphetamine and heroin.

Kelly Chapman was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felony warrant for possession of dangerous drugs. Curtis Chapman was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Preston Owens was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, while Crystal Eaton and Ashley Frank were each arrested on misdemeanor warrants.

On Feb. 2, MAGNET conducted a search warrant at 3134 Devlin Ave. The search warrant yielded two arrests and led to the seizure of five grams of methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia. Detectives had received a tip that Christopher Harrington was selling drugs from the trailer at the back of the property.

Chris Harrington was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kimberly Daniels, Harrington’s roommate, was arrested for the same in addition to a felony warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

Domestic violence, kidnapping

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Joshua Leonard Husted, 40 of Fort Mohave, for threatening/ intimidating, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping, all per domestic violence, and aggravated assault on an officer, all felonies.

Around noon Saturday, Feb. 10, deputies responded to a residence in the 7800 block of Whitewing Drive in reference to a disturbance.

The reporting party advised that Husted, who has a history of domestic violence at this address and active warrants, was observed forcing entry into a neighbor’s house.

Deputies responded to the residence and attempted to make contact by knocking on the door, with no answer. Deputies attempted to park down the street with a visual of the residence, but never saw Husted leave.

Deputies received a call a few hours later advising Husted had left the property and deputies responded to make contact with the victim. The victim advised deputies she had been in the front yard of the property when she observed Husted across the street and he began yelling at her.

The victim advised she went inside the residence and shut the door. Husted allegedly began pounding on the door demanding to be let in or he would “burn the house down.”

The victim advised she and Husted were in the residence when deputies arrived on scene and alleged that Husted threatened to assault her if she moved or said anything.

Deputies offered to transport the victim to a nearby shelter, which was denied. Deputies cleared the residence.

At approximately 5 p.m., the same reporting party called back to advise deputies that Husted was at the residence again and the reporting party could hear yelling.

Deputies responded to the residence with the assistance of Fort Mohave Tribal Police, and a team forced entry into the residence. Upon entry, the victim was located unharmed in the living room.

Deputies continued down the hall and came to a closed door. Deputies attempted to open it, but Husted pushed back against the door to close it.

Verbal commands were given for Husted to exit the room. Deputies attempted to open the door again, and when Husted shoved back against the door one of the deputy’s legs were injured.

The door was finally forced open and deputies saw Husted standing in an aggressive manner. Deputies deployed their Taser and Husted was taken into custody.

Husted was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without further incident.

Drug possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Ashley Carlill, 31 of Kingman, for dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, both felonies, and an active arrest warrant.

At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, deputies observed a grey vehicle traveling west on Lipan Boulevard and observed the vehicle leave its designated lane and driving onto the shoulder of the road.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies made contact with the driver and all passengers, one of which was identified as Carlill.

A records check of the passengers revealed Carlill has an active arrest warrant and she was detained. A search of the backpack found in her possession revealed 0.7 grams of methamphetamine and a syringe.

The driver of the vehicle was given a citation for the traffic offense and released from the scene. Ashley Carlill was arrested and booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without incident.