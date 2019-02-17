NASDAR appreciates the youngest patriots

KINGMAN – On Feb. 9, Kathryn Andrews, Lewis Kingman Chapter Regent of National Society Daughters of the American Revolution presented Evan Kobley with a certificate of appreciation for his informative program given during the monthly chapter meeting.

Kobley is the Arizona State Society Recording Secretary of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) which is open to boys and girls. The CAR state president's project is Honor Flight Arizona, a non-profit organization and tribute to our World War II and Korean War Veterans.

Evan is an eighth-grader at Christ Lutheran School in Phoenix.

“The Lewis Kingman Chapter supports Arizona veterans in keeping with the National Society’s Mission promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism,” a DAR representative told the Daily Miner in an email.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and securing America’s future through better education for children.

Information provided by the Lewis Kingman Chapter of NASDAR