Silver alert issued for 85-year-old Kingman man

KINGMAN – Authorities issued a silver alert Saturday evening for a Kingman man who has not been heard from after leaving Palmdale, California on his way to Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office issued the alert and is asking for the public's help in locating Charles Dearstien. He is described as 5 feet four inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

Dearstien reportedly told others he would be traveling to Kingman. He is driving a 2002 red Ford Ranger with license plate HEG28 that bears the disability symbol.

Anyone with information on Charles, his vehicle, or his whereabouts, call MCSO at 928-753-0753.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Office