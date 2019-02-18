City representatives head to State Capitol

KINGMAN – With two pieces of legislation before the state House of Representatives that are of interest to the City of Kingman, Mayor Jen Miles, City Attorney Carl Cooper and City Clerk and Elections Official Sydney Muhle will be at the State Capitol today to testify on those bills pertaining to groundwater and write-in candidates.

House Bill 2467, according to a City press release, would implement a west basin water users study committee consisting of Mohave and La Paz counties. That committee would work to estimate how many years-worth of groundwater remains in the basin. Mayor Miles will testify on that bill.

“This group that will be created under the legislation can recommend policies and protocols to the Department of Water Resources and the Legislature regarding our groundwater,” Miles said. “We need to have a voice on programs and policies for our groundwater, and this would create it.”

House Bill 2134 addresses election protocols for write-in candidates, Miles said.

“Basically that is language that amends the election protocols for write-in candidates to ensure that write-ins have to get the same number of votes as the nominating petition gatherers in order to get on the ballot,” she said.

That language was drafted by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, and is supported by the City. Elections Official Sydney Muhle will speak to legislators on the bill.

Both bills were introduced by Rep. Regina Cobb of Kingman.

“We’re looking forward to representing the citizens and the interests of Kingman,” Miles said. “We’re really excited to see groundwater legislation moving forward, and we appreciate Rep. Cobb sponsoring that bill.”