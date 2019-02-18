The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
10:02 PM Mon, Feb. 18th
Weather  30.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Southwest flight makes quick stop in Kingman before heading to Las Vegas

This Southwest plane made a stop at the Kingman Municipal Airport to dodge severe weather in Las Vegas Saturday. The plane was on its way after a 2 hour 40 minute delay. (Submitted photo by Jenifer Jarvis)

This Southwest plane made a stop at the Kingman Municipal Airport to dodge severe weather in Las Vegas Saturday. The plane was on its way after a 2 hour 40 minute delay. (Submitted photo by Jenifer Jarvis)

mugshot photo

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: February 18, 2019 7:20 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – For those hanging out by the Kingman Airport Saturday they may have seen a Southwest Airlines plane on the runway.

    Flight 2240 from Amarillo, Texas to Las Vegas was diverted to the Kingman airport due to wind shear, Southwest Airlines spokesperson said in an email.

    Steve Johnston, Kingman Municipal Airport manager said to his understanding there was severe weather at McCarran Airport in Las Vegas and were holding many flights in different places.

    The plane was back en route to Las Vegas with a delay of two hours and 40 minutes.

    More like this story