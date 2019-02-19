The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
10:13 PM Tue, Feb. 19th
Weather  30.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Canyon Community Church, KCA hosts John Nilsen for piano concert

Pacific Northwest pianist, John Nilsen, will be in Kingman Friday to perform at the Kingman Center for the Arts. (Photo courtesy of John Nilsen)

Pacific Northwest pianist, John Nilsen, will be in Kingman Friday to perform at the Kingman Center for the Arts. (Photo courtesy of John Nilsen)

mugshot photo

By Vanessa Espinoza

  • Originally Published: February 19, 2019 7:29 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Fingers will fly over the ivories at Kingman Center for the Arts Friday.

    John Nilsen, a pianist from Oregon, is coming to Kingman for a free piano concert.

    Nilsen has performed in all 50 states, including tours in Japan and Europe. He’s not only a pianist, but also a guitarist, vocalist and songwriter.

    Sue Pardy, from Canyon Community Church, said Nilsen has been coming to Kingman for five years and usually visits the church in February.

    “He plays classical, religious, his own stuff and covers of songs, like the Beatles,” Pardy said.

    The event is from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday at KCA, 208 Beale St. The event will be instrumental only and will have light refreshments. Canyon Community Church is co-sponsoring the event with KCA.

    More like this story