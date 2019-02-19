Horoscopes | February 20, 2019

Birthdays: Rihanna, 31; Brian Littrell, 44; Willie Garson, 55; Sidney Poitier, 92.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you don’t like what you are doing, find something you do enjoy and add it to your daily routine. Life is about living and striving to make the most of it.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ve got what it takes to make a difference, so don’t fall short when others are counting on you to lead the way. Engage in talks and offer suggestions.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Truth matters. Get to the bottom of what’s going on, and clear up any misunderstanding quickly.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your feelings and collaborate with someone you love to come up with viable solutions that will make your life and your relationship better. Look at every option, and choose the one that offers you the freedom to express your creativity.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t let anger be your vehicle when desire should be what motivates you to move forward. An opportunity is only as good as what you do with it.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your thoughts, feelings and emotions with the people who mean the most to you. Forming an alliance with those who want to stand by your side and strive to reach similar goals will encourage you to finish what you start.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t lose sight of what you want. Make changes that will result in greater opportunities as well as personal and financial freedom to grow and excel.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Learn through observation and experience. Be honest with yourself and others about what makes you tick and encourages you to live life your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you want to pursue something, take action instead of talking about what you want to do. Change happens when you mark your path and follow through.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Simplify your life by letting go of what you no longer need. Moderation is rewarding and will bring positive results.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stick to your plan, and don’t stop until you reach your destination. Don’t let what others say or do sidetrack you.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Choose wisely. Disillusionment will set in if someone you trust doesn’t live up to his or her promises.