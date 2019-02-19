Prep Baseball/Softball: Tigers, Lady Tigers roar into season against Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – Baseball and softball season is here, but that doesn’t mean every squad is fully prepared.

That is the case for the Kingman Academy High School baseball team as many of its players are just taking the field for the first time due to the basketball state tournament.

“I don’t know what to expect,” said Tigers head coach Bill McCord. “We haven’t had a full practice in a while – or a full team. Three people just got here from basketball (Tuesday). So it’s going to be tough.”

The same can be said of the Lady Tigers as first-year head coach Annette McCord is taking the helm from Tim Pena.



She is no stranger to Academy though.

“I’m excited,” Annette said. “I get to see some of the girls that I coached in middle school. I get to watch them develop more.”

Annette will also have a familiar face not too far away as Bill is her husband.

“It is interesting,” Annette said of husband and wife coaching. “We’re figuring that out, as well as figuring out where to put everybody. We’re a very young team.”

The Lady Tigers get their chance to learn on the fly at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the road against Lake Havasu.

The Tigers also open the 2019 season Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Lake Havasu.

“I have a good crew,” McCord said. “I think we’re going to be competitive (Wednesday), but we still have some figuring out to do. There’s still spots to be earned.”