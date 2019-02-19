Rants and Raves | February 20, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Election day drop off: Another attempt at voter suppression! We took an elderly disabled vet to the polls who had misplaced his ballot and wanted his vote counted. He cast his vote.These are the real folks who will be hurt by this bill.

Ducey should be recalled because of Arizona’s taxes: This is what happens when you elect one party (Republican) to control everything. Arizonans brought this on themselves.

Police using excessive force: What? Another case of police using excessive force? I am stunned. Oh wait, it was someone else who was stunned, 11 times. I guess he should be glad they were not “in fear of their life.” He would be dead.

Trump makes predatory lending great again: If you are a friend of the president you’ve got a chance of getting rich no matter what it takes or what you have to do.

Howard Schultz unifies the parties against him: “Howard Schultz doesn’t have the ‘guts’ to run for president.” Coming from a known draft-dodger.

Opioid crisis ... national emergency: Deaths due to opioids IS a national emergency. But, the primary source of those drugs is not refugees on the border. Congressman Gosar is blaming immigrants for a homegrown issue. The real culprits have deep pockets, as he well knows!

Patriot movement: Oh my goodness. Buses dropping off illegals in conservative areas to vote. Who’s telling the fake news here? And who would believe such rubbish?

Increased gas tax: Typical Republican solution for budget shortages, tax those who can least afford it. Meanwhile, the wealthy get more tax cuts. If you’re poor, and voting Republican, something is wrong.