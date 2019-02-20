Area homeless man dumped into City sanitation truck

KINGMAN – A 23-year-old homeless man was inadvertently dumped into a City of Kingman sanitation truck. The sanitation driver noticed the man flailing his arms and yelling while inside the truck.

After further investigation, he had been sleeping inside the dumpster to escape the cold and snow.

Emergency medical and police personnel where immediately called. The male subject received minor abrasions. He was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department