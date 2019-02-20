Community View | Lingenfelter’s lawsuit is justified

I have read several articles and Facebook posts regarding Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter, in particular the subject of the lawsuit Mr. Lingenfelter has filed against Steven Robinson. The several entries regarding Travis’ character and insinuations that he is “Becky Brooks” seems to have come from Robinson’s commanders and/or followers who I have now dubbed, “The Little Rascals.”



Try as I may, I have met defeat understanding what exactly Mr. Lingenfelter has done to these Rascals that makes them so bitter. I have even reached out to a few club members to understand the driving forces for them to express continuous bad mouthing and ridicule. Sadly, I received no answers.

This leads me to believe the issues at hand are personal and have absolutely nothing to do with the position Vice Mayor Lingenfelter holds. Could it be because Lingenfelter does not want to be part of their club, but rather participate and promote in positive activities that will yield benefits and advancement for the city? Could be, but we will never know.

It is unfortunate this group is so focused on how to demean Lingenfelter and has completely forgotten about the City of Kingman and its people. When Lingenfelter takes on a project or supports a project, the group will do everything they can to make sure it fails. If Travis was against the TPT increase, they would have been for it. It’s a sick and dysfunctional political game played by narcissistic people. They even keep score. This is a game where there will be no winners, only losers and the people of Kingman will suffer the wrath.



Lingenfelter is not perfect. He makes mistakes just like the rest of us, but the past two-plus years of his life has been dedicated to making Kingman a better place to live. It is a thankless and tiring job I’m sure and when someone or a group kicks a dog into a corner he is going to bite.

That said; this lawsuit is, without question, justified and well overdue.



Because of all of their hard work the past six months, I’d like to give a shout out to some of those Rascals who publically claimed Travis was “Becky Brooks” or “Becky Brooks” was Travis. Congratulations! You know who you are.