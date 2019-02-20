Council denies rezone for property at Hualapai Mountain corridor

KINGMAN – Council voted unanimously to deny the rezone application for property on the west side of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road and south of Mission Boulevard after residents from neighboring subdivisions showed up in force to voice their opposition to the change at Tuesday’s meeting.

The property in question is on the west side of south Slaughterhouse Canyon Road and south of Mission Boulevard. Granite Bluffs II, zoned R-1-10, lies to the west and Canyon Bluffs II, zoned R-1-6, is to the east. The property is currently zoned R-1-10, but applicant Kathy Tackett-Hicks of KTH Consulting applied to rezone the property to R-1-6 to allow for an approximate 47-lot subdivision.

However, at Council’s Feb. 5 meeting, the applicant and property owner said they would be willing to rezone the property to R-1-8, 8,000 square-foot minimum, rather than R-1-6 in an effort compromise with those residents from Canyon and Granite bluffs. That was the item before Council Tuesday. Tackett-Hicks said rezoning to R-1-8 would decrease the subdivision from 47 lots to 36.

But residents of those nearby subdivisions didn’t like that idea, either. Again, they cited traffic congestion concerns that could result from another subdivision in the area, a decrease in property values from being located near smaller-sized lots, and they noted their fears about the Hualapai Mountain corridor becoming increasingly void of R-1-10 properties. Council was provided with a petition from around 32 people against the rezone.

While councilmembers said they are pro-development, they also said they needed to listen to those whom they were elected to represent.

“Ultimately, we represent the people, they’re the ones who elected us,” said Councilman Ken Watkins. “I would remind the Council of that. And once again, the people in this group in this neighborhood have spoken, and I think we need to vote accordingly to what they are saying.”