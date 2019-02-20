Del E. Webb Wellness Center celebrates 20th anniversary with open house

Having a healthy community means providing resources for members to live a long and fit lifestyle.

Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Del E. Webb Wellness Center has been doing so for 20 years.

KRMC received a $1 million grant from the Del E. Webb Foundation to open up the 40,000-square-foot center and opened its doors to the community on Feb. 8, 1999.

“It probably wouldn’t be around if it wasn’t for that,” said Don Willes, wellness center director. “That was the beginning.”

Since then the fitness center has been providing a space for community members to lift weights, swim laps, shoot some hoops and receive rehabilitation services.

About four or five years ago the facility expanded by adding a classroom and free-weight area.

“We’re always trying to keep our eye on the current trends and what’s going on in the industry,” Willes said.

The center is constantly updating equipment, adding classes, machines and equipment.

Willes said since the center is affiliated with the hospital, it’s considered a medical fitness center and has clinical staff.

But the fitness center doesn’t just provide you with equipment and resources, they make sure you start on the “right foot.”

“We start them on the right foot with a medical history, fitness evaluation and assess exactly where they are and what they can do,” Willes said.

The gym is a full-service facility providing members with towels, daycare, an indoor pool, exercise rooms with over 100 classes each week, racquetball and basketball courts

Members aren’t the only ones who have had the opportunity to use the facility. Community organizations such as Swim Neptune, Special Olympics, Boy Scouts and new military recruits also have access.

“We try to do as many things like that as we can,” Willes said.

The wellness center also helps the community by providing giveaways to charities and other organizations.

The gym has about 8,000 members and many of them have been around since Day 1.

“We still have members here since 1999,” said Alisa Yarbough, member services manager for the wellness center.

Members are given a survey every year to evaluate how the gym is performing and, based on the feedback given, the fitness center is meeting its members’ needs.



“Our members are very happy with what we’ve got and what we do,” Willes said.

He also said the gym provides a social aspect and sense of community to the gym goers and makes a difference.

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, the center is hosting a free open house from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22 at the Del E. Webb Wellness Center, 1719 Beverly Ave.

The open house will have raffles for different items such as a one-year membership, massages and gift certificates that can be used toward any services at the facility.

For children, there will be activities from 10 a.m. to noon that will include games, potato sack races and a hoops shoot contest for ages 12 and under.

There will be tours of the gym, food and signup specials.

Willes and Yarbrough are excited about the anniversary and thankful for the community’s support.

“We’re thankful for our members,” Willes said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be around.”