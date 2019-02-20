Diet Center’s Behavior Tip of the Week: What to do when frustration sets in!

Have you ever become so frustrated with your weight-loss program that you wanted to quit?

Hi, this is Eunice with Diet Center.

Being on a weight-loss program is like traveling on a road. You’re happy as long as the road is smooth and nothing slows you down from reaching your goal.

How many times have you been in a hurry to get somewhere and then you hit traffic? You probably get frustrated and try to think of ways to get out of the traffic. You may even feel desperate enough to drive on the shoulder or sidewalk. But the end is always the same, in time you make your way through the traffic and arrive at your destination.

Many people will hit “traffic.” This may be when an individual’s weight loss slows down, stops, or when one gives in to temptation to cheat. When this happens, you can become frustrated you are having difficulty reaching your weight-loss goals.

You may begin to think of excuses to quit your program. Or, you may try to take a “shortcut,” like skipping a meal the next day.

What is the best way to get through traffic? Do you stop driving? Do you turn around, leave the road and try to find another way? If you stop or leave the road, you may never make it to your destination or take longer to get there. Just like in a real traffic jam, you need to be patient and persevere.

Working on our attitude may help. When you perceive things as negative, chances are you will not stick to it, just as thinking positive about your weight-loss program will help you succeed. When you catch yourself thinking negative thoughts about your program, you need to counter them with positive ones. For example, whenever you think, “I’m tired,” instead you can think, “If I push through, I’ll feel energized later.”

When you think you’re bored, try thinking about the fun plans you have for the week. Maybe there’s someone you can converse with or a favorite TV show you can watch. Think about the progress you have already made and the successes you have already experienced. Think about the successes you will continue to experience as you continue to travel down your path of weight loss.

Remember, you’re not alone. Diet Center is here to help with four weight-loss programs to choose from and one-on-one counseling. On the road, every little bit of movement you make gets you closer to your destination.

Throughout your weight-loss program, every wise food choice you make, or every minute you’re physically active brings you closer to your weight loss goal!

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s Tip of the Week. If you are struggling with your weight loss, please call me today at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave.