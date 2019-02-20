Hualapai Mountain Road traffic diverted, teenagers arrested for disorderly conduct

KINGMAN – Kingman Police officers conducted a “high risk” traffic stop Tuesday on the Hualapai Mountain Road bridge at approximately 5 p.m. and arrested two 17-year-old boys.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 2700 block of Louise Avenue where it was reported two male subjects in a Dodge Charger attempted to initiate a fight with people at the residence and allegedly brandished a firearm during the disturbance.

A responding officer located the vehicle on Hualapai Mountain Road where it appeared the vehicle was attempting to flee.

A traffic stop was conducted and both subjects were removed from the vehicle and detained.

Further investigation revealed both had instigated the confrontation. Officers reported they found several realistic pellet guns inside the vehicle, marijuana and associated drug paraphernalia.

Both juveniles were released to their parents with charges filed via juvenile referral.

One boy was charged with a felony of disorderly conduct and the other with possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, all felonies.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department