Letter | Kelly has 3 strikes against him

I saw in The Daily Miner that astronaut Mark Kelly is running for the Senate. As I see it, he has three things against him.

First and foremost, he is running on an anti-gun platform. I certainly understand that position given what happened to his wife. However, the shooter was mentally deficient, which was the cause of the shooting and not the gun.

Secondly, he was an astronaut, while McSally is a decorated war veteran. He was not too likely to be shot down in outer space.

And last, but not least, he is running as a Democrat.