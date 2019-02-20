Mohave County Most Wanted | Feb. 20, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant
Adam Leroy Dennis
DOB: 05/17/1974 White Male 5-9 135 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal damage - deface, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 01/16/2019
Michael Isaiah Geant
DOB: 08/06/1993 White Male 6-2 195 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown
Offense: Shoplifting, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 01/04/2019
David Anthony Hayes
DOB: 08/05/1983 White Male 6-3 210 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Bald
Offense: Endangerment, Class 6 Felony; child/vulnerable adult abuse, Class 6 Felony; DUI/drugs/metabolite, Class 1 Misdemeanor
Warrant: 02/13/2019
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Amanda Rose Boske
Offense: Theft Credit Card - Control, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 12/07/2016 Capture: 02/18/2019
Mario Martinez Jacquez Jr.
Offense: Crim Tresp 1st Deg – Rsid/Yard, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 12/14/2018 Capture: 02/13/2019
Robert Daniel Ojeda
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 11/29/2017 Capture: 02/05/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
SUBMIT FEEDBACK