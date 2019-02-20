Pedestrian issued citizen award for life saving efforts in Topock

TOPOCK – Bystanders often see many unexpected events. Sometimes those events put others in danger and at an instant have to make a choice to help or walk away.

For a 34-year-old man from Saskatchewan, Canada his instinct was to help.

Steven Sagon was at a Topock restaurant when he observed a vehicle crash on Feb. 2 through a cement barrier and careen over the side of the parking area, landed upside down and partly submerged in the water of the Topock Marsh.

Sagon quickly reacted by entering the water to assist the 68-year-old woman and drag her to safety while waiting for medical attention.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster issued Sagon a Citizen Lifesaving Award Tuesday for his efforts in saving the woman’s life.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office