Rants and Raves | February 21, 2019

Opioid crisis ... national emergency ... Gosar: Paul Gosar is paving the way for the president to declare a national emergency for a problem unrelated to refugees at the border. 39,773 deaths in 2017 from gun violence are not important? Creating a crisis for political gain!

3-2 vote approves new KUSD enrollment zones: I don’t get it. Can’t a student enroll in any of the local high schools they want no matter where they live?

FBI official feared Russia probe would end after Comey fired: When is this guy in the White House going to start acting presidential. It is tiresome listening to his rants and raves, and I’m not even a Democrat

End around voter-rejected school vouchers in Senate committee: Public dollars for private education? What could possibly go wrong? Follow the money and watch the special interests get richer!

Some patients are not getting the opioids they need: Now isn’t that a bit of a oxymoron. What do you think people used for pain before these disgusting drugs were created? Sorry, I feel no pain for these people.

KUSD teachers expresss concern for proposed Palo Christi bond: Not to worry. The Arizona legislature is going to take care of you teachers. One way or another.

Teens found with ecstacy near White Cliffs Middle School: Build your wall 1,000 feet high and this will still happen.

Another silver alert: When will people realize it is just no longer safe for an 85 year old person to be driving alone from California to Kingman? Hope this one ends well for the family.

Is the City Council PINOs: Kudos to The Daily Miner staff for addressing the shameful way our Council and citizens decided to just throw away the admirable attempt to provide decent housing for our homeless vets. They will find a neighborhood where residents support our veterans!

Kellogg’s Airport update. Show us the beef: Mr. Kellogg, you keep saying how hard you are working and good things are coming soon. You’ve been economic development director over a year, what major business have you acquired for airport or the City? Who’s paying for the cafe remodel?