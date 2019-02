KINGMAN - The City of Kingman along with the American Red Cross are responding to the winter storm that is expected to impact Kingman and a major portion of Mohave County.

An American Red Cross shelter will be opened at 6 a.m. Feb. 21 at Centennial Community Center, 3345 Harrison St.

For more information please call American Red Cross at 800-842-7349 or visit www.arizonaredcross.org.

Information provided by City of Kingman