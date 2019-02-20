SBDC hosts marketing workshop for business bidding to government agencies

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College Small Business Development Center is hosting a workshop to target how to market toward the government.

The presenter is Lori Haozous, Arizona Procurement Technical Assistance Center assistant program manager. AZPTAC works with small businesses to help them with opportunities in government contracting.

“Attendees should expect to learn about the different government agencies, what products and services they purchase, and how to bid accordingly and of the federally funded PTAC services available at no cost,” Lisa Card, SBDC director said in an email.

Businesses that are looking to bid toward government jobs will benefit from the workshop.

Participants will be provided with information on what products and services government agencies are buying, how often these products are purchased, and for how much.

“Attendees will know how to register with SAM, look up their NAICS work codes, and create a template for their capability statement for no cost, with one-on-one guidance available,” Card said.

The workshop is from noon – 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at Mohave Community College-Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Room 2003. The workshop is free.

Attendees are requested to bring business cards and a bag lunch.