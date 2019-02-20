Winter storm warning sees City advise residents to stay off roads

List of closures • Kingman Unified School District schools and offices • Kingman Academy of Learning schools and offices • City of Kingman offices • Kingman Area Regional Transit will not be operating • Commercial and residential trash pickup will be delayed • City Complex buildings • Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Kingman office • Mohave Community College Neal Campus and Detroit Avenue Center. Online classes will be held as normal

KINGMAN – Kingman’s winter storm watch has been upgraded to a winter storm warning in effect from around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 until 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, a shift that comes with City and school cancellations.

According to Chelsea Kryston, a National Weather Service meteorologist, Kingman could receive between 4 to 8 inches of snow throughout the course of the winter storm warning. Elevations above 4,000 feet, such as the Hualapai Mountains, could receive as much as a foot and a half of snow.

“A potent low-pressure system will quickly dive down from the northwest CONUS and drop into our region Wednesday night through early Friday,” Kryston wrote in an email to The Daily Miner. “This system is very cold and as a result, will drop snow levels enough to create significant snow amounts across northwest Arizona, portions of southern Nevada and far eastern San Bernardino County.”

She says travel will be “extremely hazardous” due to slick and snow-covered roads. At Tuesday’s Council meeting, City Manager Ron Foggin urged the community not to travel Thursday.



“Anybody that can stay off the roads on Thursday, we are encouraging them to do so, so that we can use public safety personnel and equipment for those that actually need the help,” Foggin said.

The City canceled the Parks, Aquatics, Recreation and Golf Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, and announced in a press release Wednesday afternoon that all offices would be closed Thursday. KART will not run, and commercial and residential trash pickup will be delayed by one day. Buildings at the City Complex will be closed to the public, but will reopen on regular hours Friday. KART could be operational Friday depending on road conditions.

For those having to travel, the City recommends slowing speeds, keeping headlights on at all times and checking conditions before hitting the road.

Susan Chan, executive director at Kingman Academy of Learning, posted on the KAOL Facebook page Wednesday afternoon and said school would be closed Thursday.

Kingman Unified School District announced on its Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that “all KUSD schools will be closed for tomorrow, Feb. 21.”

The snow totals expected don’t happen all that often, with the last significant amount of snow fell on New Year’s Eve in 2014.

“The snowfall record for Kingman stopped at 1993,” Kryston said when asked about the last time Kingman received this much snow. “That being said, I know it's been quite a while that the Kingman area has seen more than a few inches of snowfall, making this event fairly anomalous.”