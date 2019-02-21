Obituary | Sharolyn ‘Kit’ Deets

Sharolyn ‘Kit’ Deets passed away at Joan and Dianna Hospice House on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born August 27, 1961 in Sault St. Marie, Missouri and has been in Kingman most of her life. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 29 years; Robert Deets and her faithful old dog; Shalikah. Kit loved all animals and helping others. Thank you to Bonnie Burgy for standing by her side as a good friend, and to the KRMC and Hospice staff for their care and support. We will miss your infectious laugh and zest for life. Rest easy.