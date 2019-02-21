Rants & Raves | Feb. 22, 2019

Foreign Aid: President Trump stated countries that are the origins of invading caravans are getting millions in Foreign aid BUT the people most needing it are not receiving help. SOLUTION: airdrop the millions in one dollar bills and everybody will share!

Work on climate change must be a priority: You will never convince naysayers of climate change that their children will meet the same fate if climate change is real. Maybe they just don’t care what happens to their children.

Is Civil War far away? I came away from Trump’s ‘speech’ very saddened too. It is apparent we have a 10-year-old narcissist who wants to run our country via dictatorship.

Funding for Amtrak: So happy that Congress made the right decision to provide funding for SW Amtrak. This train is so valuable to this area as a way of travel. I personally have rode it along with my children several times back east.

Silver alert found: So glad to read that the latest “Silver Alert” ended well. I cannot imagine what the family goes through during those times of uncertainty.

Scott Taylor, LWHS principal: Congratulations Scott Taylor on your selection as new principal at LWHS ... you will be awesome in that position!