The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
8:35 AM Thu, Feb. 21st
Weather  30.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93

Snow is falling in Kingman and has caused several road closures already. Both directions of Interstate 40 at Stockton Hill Road, U.S. 93 at Coyote Pass, DW Ranch Road, and Hualapai Mountain Road have been closed. (Photo by Shawn Byrne/Daily Miner)

Snow is falling in Kingman and has caused several road closures already. Both directions of Interstate 40 at Stockton Hill Road, U.S. 93 at Coyote Pass, DW Ranch Road, and Hualapai Mountain Road have been closed. (Photo by Shawn Byrne/Daily Miner)

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2019 6:10 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Snow has been falling overnight, which has caused roadways to close down.

    Arizona Department of Transportation reported at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 that both directions of Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 are closed in Kingman because of snow, ice, and multiple disabled vehicles.

    I-40 is closed at Stockton Hill Road and U.S. 93 is closed at Coyote Pass.

    Mohave County Roads reports that DW Ranch Road is closed from Hualapai Mountain Road to I-40 because of the weather. Hualapai Mountain Road is closed from Lazy Y U to Hualapai Mountain Park.

    Information provided by ADOT and Mohave County Public Works

    Related Stories

    More like this story