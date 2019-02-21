The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
STORM UPDATE: Driving conditions are horrible, don't unless necessary

Here's I-40 about 6 miles southwest of Kingman at mile marker 42. Avoid traveling in the area because of extremely poor driving conditions. (ADOT photo)

  • Originally Published: February 21, 2019 6:44 a.m.

    • KINGMAN - Avoid traveling in the area because of extremely poor driving conditions. I-40 is closed in both directions at Stockton Hill Road, and US 93 is closed in both directions 2 miles NW of I-40. No ETA to reopen.

    Information provided by ADOT

    ORIGINAL POST

    Roads are shutting down due to storm, including I-40, US 93

    KINGMAN – Snow has been falling overnight, which has caused roadways to close down.

    Arizona Department of Transportation reported at about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 that both directions of Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 are closed in Kingman because of snow, ice, and multiple disabled vehicles.

    I-40 is closed at Stockton Hill Road and U.S. 93 is closed at Coyote Pass.

    Mohave County Roads reports that DW Ranch Road is closed from Hualapai Mountain Road to I-40 because of the weather. Hualapai Mountain Road is closed from Lazy Y U to Hualapai Mountain Park.

    Information provided by ADOT and Mohave County Public Works

