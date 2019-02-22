Despite another dose of snow, most roads are open

KINGMAN – The last of the storm system has come to Kingman with the expectation of more snow to be between a covering and one inch.

Kingman received another round of snow overnight and should become clear between 10 a.m. and noon Friday, Feb. 22.

Most of the roads are open, but Arizona Department of Transportation is warning that traveling across the state in Northern Arizona is precarious. Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 are open, but ice and snow should be expected. Chains or 4x4 vehicles are recommended between Wikieup and I-40.

DW Ranch Road between Hualapai Mountain Road and I-40 is open, but Hualapai Mountain Road is closed from DW Ranch Road to Hualapai Mountain Park, according to Mohave County Roads. The division continues to show that Route 66 between mile markers 26 and 34 west of Kingman is closed.

Ice will be on all roads and drivers are asked to use caution.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.