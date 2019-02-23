2018 sees Kingman Police Department receive more than $650,000 in grants

KINGMAN – In presenting his annual report to Council last Tuesday, Kingman Police Department Chief Bob DeVries said his department received more than $650,000 in grants in 2018, and that agencies are even reaching out to have KPD assist with the grant-writing process.

KPD has received numerous grants which aid the department in its service to the community, including those from the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program and the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission. Those monies go to support the Mohave Area General Narcotic Enforcement Team.

The Kingman Police Department also received a $20,000 grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help with impaired driving enforcement. A grant in the amount of around $136,000 came from the Department of Homeland Security to be used on KPD’s bomb robot. As of December 2018, the department was focusing on grants that could be used to combat the opioid epidemic.

“I’m also very proud to say we are an agency that actually has been sought out to write for grants,” DeVries said. “Three different state agencies have reached out to us and asked us to write specifically for grants, and that’s based upon the reputation we have.”

He noted that the department’s public information officer, Jennifer Sochocki, even received a pat on the back from the Department of Homeland Security for her grant writing.

“Those are things we’re very proud of and work very diligently to try and fund any of the programs and the needs of the community not out of the general fund but by taking advantage of what funds might be out there,” DeVries said.

In other good news, DeVries said KPD has seen a decrease in property-related crimes.

“I do believe that some of it is a correlation in regards to what we’re doing with the opioid crisis because in 2017 we had significant strings of property crimes, crime waves, that were committed by individuals all with a nexus to opioid abuse,” the chief said. “So the more we can impact that, you’ll have a better impact in regards to your property crimes that occur.”