Bat tests positive for rabies in Havasu

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A bat became cause for concern to Mohave County officials this week after the creature was delivered to Western Arizona Humane Society volunteers. According to Mohave County Health officials, the bat tested positive for rabies.

The bat was discovered in a Lake Havasu City swimming pool, according to statements from the Humane Society on social media Wednesday. The bat was transferred to the Mohave County Health Department, and health officials are attempting to contact the people who found it after an Arizona state laboratory found the bat to be positive for rabies.

“They want to make sure no one was bitten,” Gillmore said. “Bats shouldn’t be handled, period. We would do the same with anyone who handled a dog that had parvo or anything else. I don’t believe it will be a major health concern for the county.”

Gillmore directed questions about the bat and its condition to Mohave County Health Department Epidemiologist Anna Scherzer.

“We have concerns anytime someone comes into contact with wildlife,” Scherzer said. “We’re trying to find the couple who originally captured it, and make sure they weren’t infected.”

County residents with information on the whereabouts of anyone who had contact with the creature are advised to contact the Mohave County Health Department at 928-718-4827.