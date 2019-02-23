Letter | Israel’s statehood has us in the end times

Within our world today we have political correctness, failure of our leaders to govern, corruption within our government and our churches, and failure to preach God’s word in truth. We now have changing weather patterns, violent storms, terrible fires, floods, earthquakes, volcanoes, tornadoes, society crumbling, rotting morals, daily murders, and gun problems abound. Why?

Israel became a state in May 1948, which started Gods end-time clock to begin ticking to the end of days. Jesus said this generation will not pass until all is complete. What lies ahead?

One world government, one world religion, worldwide depression, and World War III, the final battle. It’s well underway within our “shadow government” on the far left.



My message to you is to get right with God while there is still time. You can find all of this within the Christian Bible.