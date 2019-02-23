Obituary | Albert George Dennis

Albert George Dennis, 69, passed away Feb. 16, 2019. He was born to Albert and Vivian Dennis on Sept. 12, 1949 in Potsdam, New York.

On Aug. 1, 1998, he married the love of his life, Jeanette Dennis, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Albert was a caring husband with a love for classic cars. He enjoyed cruising around Kingman in his 1949 Plymouth Custom.

He is survived by his wife; Jeanette, his four children; Scott, George, Kevin, and Tina, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brothers; Raymond and Ricky, and his sister; Doris Green.

